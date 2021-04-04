Credit Suisse Group Trims Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Target Price to $126.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:UI opened at $289.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

