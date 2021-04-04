AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $30.35.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB SKF (publ)
AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.
