AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

