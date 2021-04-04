Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FRRVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FRRVY stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

