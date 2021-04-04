FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 919,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FMC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $2,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $128,533,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

