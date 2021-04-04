Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

