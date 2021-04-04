Morgan Stanley Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $150.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.60.

NYSE:ADS opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

