Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

