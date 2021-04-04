RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its 200-day moving average is $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

