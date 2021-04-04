RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.
Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its 200-day moving average is $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
