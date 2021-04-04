Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

