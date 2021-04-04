Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of WK opened at $92.29 on Thursday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

