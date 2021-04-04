Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Raised to $2.10

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,264 shares of company stock valued at $930,240. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

