Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FXTGY stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

