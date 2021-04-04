Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 357.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.