Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Financial Review

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Hawaii and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.97%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.65%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.76 $225.91 million $5.56 16.37 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.28 $192.74 million $5.08 14.26

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 68 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

