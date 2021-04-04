Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.28 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

