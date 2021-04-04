HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) Head to Head Review

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (ALIOF) has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and (ALIOF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HEXO and (ALIOF), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 (ALIOF) 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential downside of 40.25%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than (ALIOF).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and (ALIOF)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.14 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.76 (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ALIOF) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Summary

HEXO beats (ALIOF) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About (ALIOF)

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.