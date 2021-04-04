Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $503.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the highest is $508.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.38 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

