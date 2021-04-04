FY2024 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 16.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

