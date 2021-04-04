Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.84 Million

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post sales of $31.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.57 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $108.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.28 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

