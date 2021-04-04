Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.