Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.