Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

