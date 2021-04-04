QIAGEN’s (QGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.76.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 106.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $3,377,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.