PVH Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

