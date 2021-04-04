Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 281.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

