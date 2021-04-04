Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.71 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

