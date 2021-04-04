Citigroup Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $62.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

