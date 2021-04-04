Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.