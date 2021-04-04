Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

