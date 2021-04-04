Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

