Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.09 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.