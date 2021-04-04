Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

