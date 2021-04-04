F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

FSTX opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

