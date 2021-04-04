MKM Partners Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $82.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

