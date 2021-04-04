American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.53.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 750,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 178,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

