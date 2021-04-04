American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. American International Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

