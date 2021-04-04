Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $408.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

