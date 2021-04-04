Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report $408.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

