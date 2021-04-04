Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $44.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.87 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $412.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

