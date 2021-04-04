WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ WW opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

