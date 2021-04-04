FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

