Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,574,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

