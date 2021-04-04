Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

CARR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

