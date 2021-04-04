Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.
CARR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
