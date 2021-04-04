Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

