Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

