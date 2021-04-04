Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

ATLKY opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

