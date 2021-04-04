Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.78.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
