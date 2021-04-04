Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

