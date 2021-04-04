DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

