Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.86. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 646,997 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGZPY. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.