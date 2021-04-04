BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in March

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:DCF opened at $9.31 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

